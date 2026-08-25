What is the current trading price of NASDEX?

NASDEX (NSDX) is currently priced at ₦3.1552300476680482728000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of -2.07% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing NASDEX's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in NSDX?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is NASDEX's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4989 with a market capitalization of ₦196922457.58348326276000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about NSDX?

With 62411607.32472634 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to NASDEX's recent performance?

The price range between ₦3.150015105652223940000 and ₦3.2220193310894651184000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does NASDEX stack up against similar assets?

Against other Polygon Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol tokens, NSDX continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.