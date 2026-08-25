What is NAOS Finance about?

NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain, enabling the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. It provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while connecting the on-chain world with larger off-chain opportunities. The platform aims to fully automate the tokenization of real-world assets and make them available as part of the end-to-end lending process.

What is the live price of NAOS Finance?

NAOS Finance is trading at ₦1.4421351760479211572000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is NAOS today?

The price volatility of NAOS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for NAOS Finance?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has NAOS generated?

In the last 24 hours, NAOS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦4671.7188891759648000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for NAOS Finance?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does NAOS compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio category, NAOS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.