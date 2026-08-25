What is Naked Jim about?

Naked Jim is a meme coin breaking barriers across the Solana blockchain and beyond. The project centers around content creation in the form of high-quality 3D animation.

What makes Naked Jim unique?

The only utility it offers... is 100% pure entertainment!

What's next for Naked Jim?

The phase of the project is to launch as a meme coin and release webisodes on X. Phase 2 branches out to Instagram and TikTok. And phase 3 to traditional media / streaming services.

What is the current price of Naked Jim?

The live price of Naked Jim ($JIM) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Naked Jim positioned in the market?

Naked Jim currently sits at market rank #4237, supported by a market capitalization of ₦359184563.57116740528000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of $JIM?

The circulating supply of $JIM is 999732549.3547843 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Naked Jim?

During the last 24 hours, Naked Jim traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Naked Jim from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Naked Jim reached an all-time high of ₦10.2416707988431722972000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is $JIM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Naked Jim?

The current price movement of 7.58% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.