About Naiive NAIIVE on BSC is born from cats, powered by BSC memes, led by CZ. It has no VC, no roadmap, just pure meme energy and feline cat. $NAIIVE isn’t just a coin — it’s BSC's meme on-chain favorite pet.

What Makes Naiive Unique The meme coin is called "naiive" and is associated with an NFT project named "naiive cats." The project was launched on OpenSea and features 10,000 virtual cats. History of Naiive The project has a strong community and is led by legend bull_bnb.

What is the current trading price of naiive?

naiive (NAIIVE) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 5.61% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing naiive's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in NAIIVE?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is naiive's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6035 with a market capitalization of ₦85382452.98877386132000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about NAIIVE?

With 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to naiive's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does naiive stack up against similar assets?

Against other BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme tokens, NAIIVE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.