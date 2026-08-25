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The live Nafter price today is 0 USD.NAFT market cap is 212,032 USD. Track real-time NAFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Nafter price today is 0 USD.NAFT market cap is 212,032 USD. Track real-time NAFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Nafter Price (NAFT)

Unlisted

1 NAFT to USD Live Price:

$0.00028244
$0.00028244$0.00028244
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nafter (NAFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:18:15 (UTC+8)

Nafter Price Today

The live Nafter (NAFT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAFT.

Nafter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 212,032, with a circulating supply of 750.75M NAFT. During the last 24 hours, NAFT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.365373, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAFT moved -1.20% in the last hour and +2.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 302.50.

Nafter (NAFT) Market Information

$ 212.03K
$ 212.03K$ 212.03K

$ 302.50
$ 302.50$ 302.50

$ 282.43K
$ 282.43K$ 282.43K

750.75M
750.75M 750.75M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nafter is $ 212.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 302.50. The circulating supply of NAFT is 750.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 282.43K.

Nafter Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.365373
$ 0.365373$ 0.365373

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.20%

+0.01%

+2.40%

+2.40%

Price Prediction for Nafter

Nafter (NAFT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAFT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nafter (NAFT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nafter could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nafter will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAFT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nafter Price Prediction.

What is Nafter (NAFT)

The Nafter platform will belong to ALL creators and their fans. We will be supporting all forms of content. We look to be the NFT content platform on blockchain for all mainstream and up and coming influencers and creators. Nafter allows creators to seamlessly snap, post & mint their content directly from their smartphone in a way never done before!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nafter (NAFT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemNFT MarketplaceNFT

About Nafter

What is Nafter about?

Nafter is a platform designed for all creators and their fans, supporting various forms of content. It aims to be the go-to NFT content platform on blockchain for both mainstream and emerging influencers and creators.

What makes Nafter unique?

Nafter stands out by enabling creators to seamlessly snap, post, and mint their content directly from their smartphone in a way that has never been done before.

What is the live price of Nafter?

Nafter is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is NAFT today?

The price volatility of NAFT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Nafter?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has NAFT generated?

In the last 24 hours, NAFT accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦496.19765863223540316000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Nafter?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does NAFT compare to other SocialFi,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace tokens?

Within the SocialFi,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace category, NAFT shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nafter

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:18:15 (UTC+8)

Nafter (NAFT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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