What is Nafter about?

Nafter is a platform designed for all creators and their fans, supporting various forms of content. It aims to be the go-to NFT content platform on blockchain for both mainstream and emerging influencers and creators.

What makes Nafter unique?

Nafter stands out by enabling creators to seamlessly snap, post, and mint their content directly from their smartphone in a way that has never been done before.

What is the live price of Nafter?

Nafter is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is NAFT today?

The price volatility of NAFT within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Nafter?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has NAFT generated?

In the last 24 hours, NAFT accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦496.19765863223540316000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Nafter?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does NAFT compare to other SocialFi,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace tokens?

Within the SocialFi,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace category, NAFT shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.