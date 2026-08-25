The DPET token is the lifeblood of the Onchamon universe, fueling your adventures and enhancing your gameplay experience. DPET empowers players to purchase exclusive in-game items, stake and earn rewards, and participate in the game's governance. Operating seamlessly on Binance Smart Chain, OpBNB, and KardiaChain, DPET ensures smooth transactions and interactions, making your journey in the Onchamon world more thrilling and rewarding. To learn more about the game, interact with OnChaMon's GPT found here.

What is the current price of My DeFi Pet?

The live price of My DeFi Pet (DPET) is ₦5.2926772452477142608000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is My DeFi Pet positioned in the market?

My DeFi Pet currently sits at market rank #4009, supported by a market capitalization of ₦265850682.06607805736000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of DPET?

The circulating supply of DPET is 50230000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of My DeFi Pet?

During the last 24 hours, My DeFi Pet traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is My DeFi Pet from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

My DeFi Pet reached an all-time high of ₦13471.9335408795264000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is DPET trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for My DeFi Pet?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Collectibles,Play To Earn,KardiaChain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Breeding,Strategy Games,opBNB Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.