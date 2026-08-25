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The live My Bro price today is 0 USD.BRO market cap is 68,009 USD. Track real-time BRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live My Bro price today is 0 USD.BRO market cap is 68,009 USD. Track real-time BRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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My Bro Price (BRO)

Unlisted

1 BRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00000000016134
$0.00000000016134$0.00000000016134
+0.52%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
My Bro (BRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:15:51 (UTC+8)

My Bro Price Today

The live My Bro (BRO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRO.

My Bro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,009, with a circulating supply of 420.69T BRO. During the last 24 hours, BRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRO moved +0.08% in the last hour and +18.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

My Bro (BRO) Market Information

$ 68.01K
$ 68.01K$ 68.01K

--
----

$ 68.01K
$ 68.01K$ 68.01K

420.69T
420.69T 420.69T

420,690,000,000,000.0
420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of My Bro is $ 68.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRO is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.01K.

My Bro Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.08%

+1.84%

+18.86%

+18.86%

Price Prediction for My Bro

My Bro (BRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
My Bro (BRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of My Bro could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price My Bro will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking My Bro Price Prediction.

What is My Bro (BRO)

A fair-launched meme coin on Avalanche C-Chain via a custom audited, automated and trustless contract, with no team allocation & no tax. Bro gathered ~13000 AVAX in a custom presale launch designed to hinder sniper bots from having any advantage, ensuring a fair distribution and open access without any whitelists or limits, so all could enter equally. Having launched at ~1M MCAP with ~1M in LP, this token is ready for whales of all sizes to enter safely.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

My Bro (BRO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemMeme

About My Bro

What is My Bro about?

My Bro is a fair-launched meme coin on the Avalanche C-Chain, utilizing a custom audited, automated, and trustless contract. It features no team allocation and no tax, ensuring a community-driven initiative.

What makes My Bro unique?

My Bro stands out with its custom presale launch designed to prevent sniper bots from gaining an unfair advantage, promoting fair distribution and open access without whitelists or limits, allowing everyone to participate equally.

What's the history of My Bro?

Launched with a market capitalization of approximately $1 million and $1 million in liquidity, My Bro was designed to provide a secure environment for whales and investors of all sizes to enter safely.

What can My Bro be used for?

My Bro is a community-focused token, ready for various use cases within the Avalanche ecosystem, including trading and participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

What is the live price of My Bro?

My Bro is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is BRO today?

The price volatility of BRO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for My Bro?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has BRO generated?

In the last 24 hours, BRO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for My Bro?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does BRO compare to other Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme tokens?

Within the Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme category, BRO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About My Bro

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:15:51 (UTC+8)

My Bro (BRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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