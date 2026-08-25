What is My Bro about?

My Bro is a fair-launched meme coin on the Avalanche C-Chain, utilizing a custom audited, automated, and trustless contract. It features no team allocation and no tax, ensuring a community-driven initiative.

What makes My Bro unique?

My Bro stands out with its custom presale launch designed to prevent sniper bots from gaining an unfair advantage, promoting fair distribution and open access without whitelists or limits, allowing everyone to participate equally.

What's the history of My Bro?

Launched with a market capitalization of approximately $1 million and $1 million in liquidity, My Bro was designed to provide a secure environment for whales and investors of all sizes to enter safely.

What can My Bro be used for?

My Bro is a community-focused token, ready for various use cases within the Avalanche ecosystem, including trading and participation in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities.

What is the live price of My Bro?

My Bro is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.83% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is BRO today?

The price volatility of BRO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for My Bro?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has BRO generated?

In the last 24 hours, BRO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for My Bro?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does BRO compare to other Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme tokens?

Within the Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme category, BRO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.