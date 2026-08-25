What is MXS Games about?

MXS Games is a Web 2.5 games studio with a large library of games, utilizing a Layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs. The ecosystem is sustainable and powered by in-game ads, offering access to billions of players through Google and Apple devices.

What makes MXS Games unique?

MXS Games aims to make gaming fair for players by evolving from the current generation of Web3 game studios. It offers a fresh perspective for mass adoption, allowing players to use the same digital assets across multiple games and be rewarded daily for their activities. The platform features one-click onboarding into 30+ studio games (PC and mobile), invisible Web3 integration, and the ability to share up to 60% of ad revenue with players. A single utility token ($XSEED) powers the entire ecosystem, covering gas fees, purchasing currency for NFTs, nodes, and merchandise.

What's the history of MXS Games?

MetaXSeed Games is a Layer 1 blockchain managed by Ava Labs and a gaming studio with a large library of mobile, web, and PC games. The platform combines blockchain, NFTs, advertising, and AI to create the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games, blending the best of Web2 (fun, free-to-play, ad-driven models) and Web3 (digital ownership, interoperability, transparency).

What's next for MXS Games?

MXS Games is focused on unleashing the next generation of sustainable 'play and earn' games, aiming to combine the best elements of Web2 and Web3 to create a unique gaming experience.

What can MXS Games be used for?

MXS Games can be used for playing a variety of games across PC, mobile, and web platforms. Players can earn rewards, utilize digital assets across multiple games, and benefit from a sustainable ecosystem powered by in-game ads and blockchain technology.

What is the current price of MXS Games?

The live price of MXS Games (XSEED) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is MXS Games positioned in the market?

MXS Games currently sits at market rank #7420, supported by a market capitalization of ₦27815740.20002968344000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of XSEED?

The circulating supply of XSEED is 14436452644.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of MXS Games?

During the last 24 hours, MXS Games traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is MXS Games from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

MXS Games reached an all-time high of ₦2.1806470167263774532000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is XSEED trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for MXS Games?

The current price movement of -11.70% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Gaming Platform. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.