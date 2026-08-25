MUZZLE Price Today

The live MUZZLE (MUZZ) price today is $ 0, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUZZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUZZ.

MUZZLE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,128, with a circulating supply of 5.02B MUZZ. During the last 24 hours, MUZZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUZZ moved -- in the last hour and +4.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MUZZLE (MUZZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.13K$ 41.13K $ 41.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.60K$ 127.60K $ 127.60K Circulation Supply 5.02B 5.02B 5.02B Total Supply 15,561,083,150.202824 15,561,083,150.202824 15,561,083,150.202824

The current Market Cap of MUZZLE is $ 41.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUZZ is 5.02B, with a total supply of 15561083150.202824. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.60K.