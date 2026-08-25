Muzki Price Today

The live Muzki (MUZKI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUZKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUZKI.

Muzki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,391.52, with a circulating supply of 999.91M MUZKI. During the last 24 hours, MUZKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01114743, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUZKI moved -- in the last hour and +33.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Muzki (MUZKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.39K$ 13.39K $ 13.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.39K$ 13.39K $ 13.39K Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,913,830.0 999,913,830.0 999,913,830.0

The current Market Cap of Muzki is $ 13.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUZKI is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999913830.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.39K.