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The live Muzki price today is 0 USD.MUZKI market cap is 13,391.52 USD. Track real-time MUZKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Muzki price today is 0 USD.MUZKI market cap is 13,391.52 USD. Track real-time MUZKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MUZKI Price Info

What is MUZKI

MUZKI Official Website

MUZKI Tokenomics

MUZKI Price Forecast

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Muzki Price (MUZKI)

Unlisted

1 MUZKI to USD Live Price:

$0.00001339
$0.00001339$0.00001339
+1.35%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Muzki (MUZKI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:15:22 (UTC+8)

Muzki Price Today

The live Muzki (MUZKI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUZKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUZKI.

Muzki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,391.52, with a circulating supply of 999.91M MUZKI. During the last 24 hours, MUZKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01114743, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUZKI moved -- in the last hour and +33.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Muzki (MUZKI) Market Information

$ 13.39K
$ 13.39K$ 13.39K

--
----

$ 13.39K
$ 13.39K$ 13.39K

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

999,913,830.0
999,913,830.0 999,913,830.0

The current Market Cap of Muzki is $ 13.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUZKI is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999913830.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.39K.

Muzki Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01114743
$ 0.01114743$ 0.01114743

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.02%

+33.07%

+33.07%

Price Prediction for Muzki

Muzki (MUZKI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUZKI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Muzki (MUZKI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Muzki could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Muzki will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUZKI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Muzki Price Prediction.

What is Muzki (MUZKI)

Muzki (MUZKI) is a character that has emerged from the shadows of the cryptosphere through a community takeover onto the main stage. Described as "The Mouse of Solana", Muzki has captured thousands of hearts with the mission to become a vital player next to the dominant cat tokens on Solana and play a crucial role in the global meme culture on the Solana blockchain. The mouse stays in the castle.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Muzki (MUZKI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Muzki

What is the current price of Muzki?

Muzki is priced at ₦, shifting 2.01% today.

How fast is the MUZKI community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Muzki's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is MUZKI's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does MUZKI compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦15.1388544467345422356000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 999913830.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Muzki

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:15:22 (UTC+8)

Muzki (MUZKI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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