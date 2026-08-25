MUTE SWAP by Virtuals Price Today

The live MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) price today is $ 0.00100185, with a 7.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUTE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100185 per MUTE.

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 400,580, with a circulating supply of 400.00M MUTE. During the last 24 hours, MUTE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109754 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02398524, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUTE moved -0.08% in the last hour and +60.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.59K.

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 400.58K$ 400.58K $ 400.58K Volume (24H) $ 5.59K$ 5.59K $ 5.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulation Supply 400.00M 400.00M 400.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MUTE SWAP by Virtuals is $ 400.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.59K. The circulating supply of MUTE is 400.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.