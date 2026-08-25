MUTATIO Price Today

The live MUTATIO (FLIES) price today is $ 0.23516, with a 27.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLIES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.23516 per FLIES.

MUTATIO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 124,403, with a circulating supply of 529.02K FLIES. During the last 24 hours, FLIES traded between $ 0.179943 (low) and $ 0.272933 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.17, while the all-time low was $ 0.078753.

In short-term performance, FLIES moved +1.49% in the last hour and +81.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.28K.

MUTATIO (FLIES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.40K$ 124.40K $ 124.40K Volume (24H) $ 3.28K$ 3.28K $ 3.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 124.40K$ 124.40K $ 124.40K Circulation Supply 529.02K 529.02K 529.02K Total Supply 529,017.0 529,017.0 529,017.0

The current Market Cap of MUTATIO is $ 124.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.28K. The circulating supply of FLIES is 529.02K, with a total supply of 529017.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.40K.