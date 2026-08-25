What is MUT8 Virus about?

MUT8 Virus is a memetic virus released on Solana, born from containment failure, and spreads through memes, raids, and belief. It isn’t a token — it’s an outbreak.

What makes MUT8 Virus unique?

$MUT8 is a meme-driven, narrative-powered token built on Solana, blending digital lore with viral community energy. It is not just a coin, but a contagion of belief, memes, and storytelling.

What's the history of MUT8 Virus?

Inspired by outbreak fiction, internet culture, and underground cults, $MUT8 spreads through participation, not promotion.

What's next for MUT8 Virus?

We’re committed to transparency, decentralization, and long-term community-building.

What can MUT8 Virus be used for?

Mutate the chain.

What is the current market price of MUT8 Virus?

MUT8 Virus is valued at ₦, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does MUTE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of MUTE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is MUT8 Virus on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of MUTE?

The circulating supply stands at 999996371.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for MUT8 Virus?

MUT8 Virus generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does MUTE perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MUTE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.