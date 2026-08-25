Must Price Today

The live Must (MUST) price today is $ 0.397966, with a 7.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.397966 per MUST.

Must currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,349, with a circulating supply of 101.39K MUST. During the last 24 hours, MUST traded between $ 0.368181 (low) and $ 0.401983 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 647.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.221226.

In short-term performance, MUST moved +0.29% in the last hour and +36.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.66.

Must (MUST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.35K$ 40.35K $ 40.35K Volume (24H) $ 37.66$ 37.66 $ 37.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 397.96K$ 397.96K $ 397.96K Circulation Supply 101.39K 101.39K 101.39K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Must is $ 40.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.66. The circulating supply of MUST is 101.39K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 397.96K.