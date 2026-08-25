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The live Musk It price today is 0 USD.MUSKIT market cap is 163,003 USD. Track real-time MUSKIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Musk It price today is 0 USD.MUSKIT market cap is 163,003 USD. Track real-time MUSKIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MUSKIT Price Info

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Musk It Logo

Musk It Price (MUSKIT)

Unlisted

1 MUSKIT to USD Live Price:

$0.00016156
$0.00016156$0.00016156
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Musk It (MUSKIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:23 (UTC+8)

Musk It Price Today

The live Musk It (MUSKIT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSKIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUSKIT.

Musk It currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 163,003, with a circulating supply of 999.88M MUSKIT. During the last 24 hours, MUSKIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072781, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUSKIT moved +0.39% in the last hour and +44.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 820.54.

Musk It (MUSKIT) Market Information

$ 163.00K
$ 163.00K$ 163.00K

$ 820.54
$ 820.54$ 820.54

$ 163.00K
$ 163.00K$ 163.00K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,876,789.794221
999,876,789.794221 999,876,789.794221

The current Market Cap of Musk It is $ 163.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 820.54. The circulating supply of MUSKIT is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999876789.794221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.00K.

Musk It Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.072781
$ 0.072781$ 0.072781

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.39%

+2.58%

+44.33%

+44.33%

Price Prediction for Musk It

Musk It (MUSKIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSKIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Musk It (MUSKIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Musk It could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Musk It will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUSKIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Musk It Price Prediction.

What is Musk It (MUSKIT)

The Musk It project is a meme-driven initiative that embodies the spirit of taking bold leaps and breaking barriers in both crypto culture and everyday life. Built purely as a celebration of humor, community, and viral energy, Musk It thrives on the power of its iconic slogan, to inspire a global audience. With no pretense of utility, Musk It focuses solely on fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.

"The most entertaining outcome is the most likely"

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Musk It (MUSKIT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Elon Musk-InspiredMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Musk It

What is Musk It about?

The Musk It project is a meme-driven initiative that embodies the spirit of taking bold leaps and breaking barriers in both crypto culture and everyday life. Built purely as a celebration of humor, community, and viral energy, Musk It thrives on the power of its iconic slogan, to inspire a global audience. With no pretense of utility, Musk It focuses solely on fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.

What makes Musk It unique?

Musk It is unique in its approach as it is driven entirely by humor, community, and viral energy. It stands out by focusing solely on entertainment and the joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in a fun and engaging way.

What can Musk It be used for?

Musk It can be used for fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.

What is today's price of Musk It (MUSKIT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.58%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MUSKIT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MUSKIT is 999876789.794221, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Musk It?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MUSKIT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Musk It today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦221367498.28265982276000, positioning Musk It at rank #4835 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MUSKIT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Musk It?

The recent price movement of 2.58% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Elon Musk-Inspired,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Musk It

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:23 (UTC+8)

Musk It (MUSKIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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