What is Musk It about?

The Musk It project is a meme-driven initiative that embodies the spirit of taking bold leaps and breaking barriers in both crypto culture and everyday life. Built purely as a celebration of humor, community, and viral energy, Musk It thrives on the power of its iconic slogan, to inspire a global audience. With no pretense of utility, Musk It focuses solely on fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.

What makes Musk It unique?

Musk It is unique in its approach as it is driven entirely by humor, community, and viral energy. It stands out by focusing solely on entertainment and the joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in a fun and engaging way.

What can Musk It be used for?

Musk It can be used for fostering engagement, fun, and the pure joy of being part of a movement that challenges norms and celebrates action in the most entertaining way possible.

What is today's price of Musk It (MUSKIT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.58%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MUSKIT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MUSKIT is 999876789.794221, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Musk It?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MUSKIT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Musk It today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦221367498.28265982276000, positioning Musk It at rank #4835 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MUSKIT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Musk It?

The recent price movement of 2.58% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Elon Musk-Inspired,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.