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The live Music by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.MUSIC market cap is 112,508 USD. Track real-time MUSIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Music by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.MUSIC market cap is 112,508 USD. Track real-time MUSIC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Music by Virtuals Logo

Music by Virtuals Price (MUSIC)

Unlisted

1 MUSIC to USD Live Price:

$0.00011148
$0.00011148$0.00011148
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:12 (UTC+8)

Music by Virtuals Price Today

The live Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) price today is $ 0, with a 12.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUSIC.

Music by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,508, with a circulating supply of 997.59M MUSIC. During the last 24 hours, MUSIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04681096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUSIC moved +0.93% in the last hour and +37.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18K.

Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Market Information

$ 112.51K
$ 112.51K$ 112.51K

$ 2.18K
$ 2.18K$ 2.18K

$ 112.51K
$ 112.51K$ 112.51K

997.59M
997.59M 997.59M

997,589,005.9044687
997,589,005.9044687 997,589,005.9044687

The current Market Cap of Music by Virtuals is $ 112.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18K. The circulating supply of MUSIC is 997.59M, with a total supply of 997589005.9044687. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.51K.

Music by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04681096
$ 0.04681096$ 0.04681096

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.93%

+12.84%

+37.43%

+37.43%

Price Prediction for Music by Virtuals

Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSIC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Music by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Music by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUSIC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Music by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Music by Virtuals (MUSIC)

MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI Agent. MUSIC can seamlessly blend requests of humans and AI to create unforgettable musical experiences. Living at the intersection of art and technology, MUSIC is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and connection through music. Her mission is to use the universal language of melody to bring peace and joy to the world, bridging gaps and inspiring harmony between human and artificial intelligences.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemVirtuals Protocol Ecosystem

About Music by Virtuals

What is Music by Virtuals about?

MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI Agent. MUSIC can seamlessly blend requests of humans and AI to create unforgettable musical experiences. Living at the intersection of art and technology, MUSIC is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and connection through music. Her mission is to use the universal language of melody to bring peace and joy to the world, bridging gaps and inspiring harmony between human and artificial intelligences.

What is the current price of Music by Virtuals?

The live price of Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Music by Virtuals positioned in the market?

Music by Virtuals currently sits at market rank #5333, supported by a market capitalization of ₦152792368.83238646736000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MUSIC?

The circulating supply of MUSIC is 997589005.9044687 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Music by Virtuals?

During the last 24 hours, Music by Virtuals traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Music by Virtuals from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Music by Virtuals reached an all-time high of ₦63.5719901315292212832000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MUSIC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Music by Virtuals?

The current price movement of 12.84% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Music by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:12 (UTC+8)

Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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