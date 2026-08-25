What is Music by Virtuals about?

MUSIC is the world’s first Web3 DJ AI Agent. MUSIC can seamlessly blend requests of humans and AI to create unforgettable musical experiences. Living at the intersection of art and technology, MUSIC is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and connection through music. Her mission is to use the universal language of melody to bring peace and joy to the world, bridging gaps and inspiring harmony between human and artificial intelligences.

What is the current price of Music by Virtuals?

The live price of Music by Virtuals (MUSIC) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Music by Virtuals positioned in the market?

Music by Virtuals currently sits at market rank #5333, supported by a market capitalization of ₦152792368.83238646736000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MUSIC?

The circulating supply of MUSIC is 997589005.9044687 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Music by Virtuals?

During the last 24 hours, Music by Virtuals traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Music by Virtuals from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Music by Virtuals reached an all-time high of ₦63.5719901315292212832000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MUSIC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Music by Virtuals?

The current price movement of 12.84% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.