Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Muse DAO price today is 0.353926 USD.MUSE market cap is 238,929 USD. Track real-time MUSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Muse DAO price today is 0.353926 USD.MUSE market cap is 238,929 USD. Track real-time MUSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About MUSE

MUSE Price Info

What is MUSE

MUSE Official Website

MUSE Tokenomics

MUSE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Muse DAO Logo

Muse DAO Price (MUSE)

Unlisted

1 MUSE to USD Live Price:

$0.353019
$0.353019$0.353019
+0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Muse DAO (MUSE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:03 (UTC+8)

Muse DAO Price Today

The live Muse DAO (MUSE) price today is $ 0.353926, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.353926 per MUSE.

Muse DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 238,929, with a circulating supply of 675.05K MUSE. During the last 24 hours, MUSE traded between $ 0.325117 (low) and $ 0.354422 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 124.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.124326.

In short-term performance, MUSE moved +0.08% in the last hour and +19.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05K.

Muse DAO (MUSE) Market Information

$ 238.93K
$ 238.93K$ 238.93K

$ 1.05K
$ 1.05K$ 1.05K

$ 239.54K
$ 239.54K$ 239.54K

675.05K
675.05K 675.05K

676,783.9003774221
676,783.9003774221 676,783.9003774221

The current Market Cap of Muse DAO is $ 238.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05K. The circulating supply of MUSE is 675.05K, with a total supply of 676783.9003774221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.54K.

Muse DAO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.325117
$ 0.325117$ 0.325117
24H Low
$ 0.354422
$ 0.354422$ 0.354422
24H High

$ 0.325117
$ 0.325117$ 0.325117

$ 0.354422
$ 0.354422$ 0.354422

$ 124.14
$ 124.14$ 124.14

$ 0.124326
$ 0.124326$ 0.124326

+0.08%

+8.85%

+19.22%

+19.22%

Price Prediction for Muse DAO

Muse DAO (MUSE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUSE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Muse DAO (MUSE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Muse DAO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Muse DAO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUSE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Muse DAO Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Muse DAO (MUSE) Resource

Official Website

About Muse DAO

What is the current price of Muse DAO?

The live price of Muse DAO (MUSE) is ₦480.65197080537573192000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Muse DAO positioned in the market?

Muse DAO currently sits at market rank #4358, supported by a market capitalization of ₦324479396.06741979468000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MUSE?

The circulating supply of MUSE is 675051.3264768939 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Muse DAO?

During the last 24 hours, Muse DAO traded within a range of ₦441.52768316634364764000 (24-hour low) and ₦481.32556748241970824000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Muse DAO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Muse DAO reached an all-time high of ₦168589.2973553210088000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦168.84189610921249992000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MUSE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Muse DAO?

The current price movement of 8.85% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,DeFiance Capital Portfolio. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Muse DAO

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:14:03 (UTC+8)

Muse DAO (MUSE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Muse DAO

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1881
$0.1881$0.1881

+527.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.8800
$2.8800$2.8800

+2,780.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6988
$0.6988$0.6988

+89.37%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.0666
$3.0666$3.0666

-23.33%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5219
$0.5219$0.5219

+2.77%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.8800
$2.8800$2.8800

+2,780.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6988
$0.6988$0.6988

+89.37%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.067933
$0.067933$0.067933

+83.46%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.21627
$0.21627$0.21627

+21.66%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089778
$0.089778$0.089778

+16.79%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage