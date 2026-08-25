What is the current price of Muse DAO?

The live price of Muse DAO (MUSE) is ₦480.65197080537573192000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Muse DAO positioned in the market?

Muse DAO currently sits at market rank #4358, supported by a market capitalization of ₦324479396.06741979468000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MUSE?

The circulating supply of MUSE is 675051.3264768939 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Muse DAO?

During the last 24 hours, Muse DAO traded within a range of ₦441.52768316634364764000 (24-hour low) and ₦481.32556748241970824000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Muse DAO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Muse DAO reached an all-time high of ₦168589.2973553210088000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦168.84189610921249992000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MUSE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Muse DAO?

The current price movement of 8.85% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,DeFiance Capital Portfolio. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.