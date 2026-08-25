What is Murad about?

Murad is a Solana-based meme coin, currently listed on three centralized exchanges (CEXs). Despite being just two weeks old, our story is already legendary.

What makes Murad unique?

The Murad token was originally deployed by a developer who airdropped 12% of the supply to Murad himself—one of the biggest influencers in the meme coin community. However, the dev later rugged the project, causing the market cap to plummet from $35M to almost zero within hours.

What's the history of Murad?

But we refused to let the story end there. The community took over, driven by strong conviction and great energy. We believe in Murad, and together, we are building something truly special. This is just the beginning. We will flip everything!

Which blockchain network does Murad run on?

Murad operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MURAD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 6.14% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Murad belong to?

Murad falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MURAD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Murad?

Its market capitalization is ₦139096355.75176448916000, placing the asset at rank #5440. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MURAD is currently circulating?

There are 999575212.081158 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Murad today?

Over the past day, MURAD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Murad fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.