MultiPlanetary Inus Price Today

The live MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current INUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INUS.

MultiPlanetary Inus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,054, with a circulating supply of 500.00T INUS. During the last 24 hours, INUS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INUS moved -- in the last hour and +26.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MultiPlanetary Inus (INUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.05K$ 122.05K $ 122.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.05K$ 122.05K $ 122.05K Circulation Supply 500.00T 500.00T 500.00T Total Supply 500,000,000,000,000.0 500,000,000,000,000.0 500,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MultiPlanetary Inus is $ 122.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INUS is 500.00T, with a total supply of 500000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.05K.