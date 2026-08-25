Multicycle Cockroach Price Today

The live Multicycle Cockroach (COCKROACH) price today is $ 0, with a 4.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCKROACH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COCKROACH.

Multicycle Cockroach currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,745, with a circulating supply of 999.25M COCKROACH. During the last 24 hours, COCKROACH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COCKROACH moved -0.64% in the last hour and +45.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Multicycle Cockroach (COCKROACH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.75K$ 34.75K $ 34.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.75K$ 34.75K $ 34.75K Circulation Supply 999.25M 999.25M 999.25M Total Supply 999,250,947.158217 999,250,947.158217 999,250,947.158217

The current Market Cap of Multicycle Cockroach is $ 34.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COCKROACH is 999.25M, with a total supply of 999250947.158217. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.75K.