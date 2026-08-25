Muhdo Hub Price (DNA)
The live Muhdo Hub (DNA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DNA.
Muhdo Hub currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,234.28, with a circulating supply of 4.33B DNA. During the last 24 hours, DNA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.088083, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, DNA moved -- in the last hour and +28.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Muhdo Hub is $ 18.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DNA is 4.33B, with a total supply of 4768187322.750345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.08K.
--
--
+28.12%
+28.12%
In 2040, the price of Muhdo Hub could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Muhdo's AI-driven health ecosystem empowers you to stake, earn, and access tailored wellness products based on your unique genetic makeup.
Why $DNA Token? Through the implementation of a Web3 based $DNA Token, the health and wellbeing services provided by Muhdo are dramatically enhanced.
Muhdo is able to provide its own unique framework on the Web3 layer to create a secure and improved experience for Muhdo Hub users.
Turn Health in to Wealth In addition to the health benefits that the $DNA Token provides through the user experience, the $DNA Token also provides opportunities for extended user rewards.
Muhdo App users, at their discretion, are able to anonymously offer their individual data for research in exchange for $DNA Token rewards. This Data Mining feature further opens the pathway to revenue share.
Muhdo Earn Muhdo Earn is an exciting feature that provides $DNA Token users the opportunity to earn a share of revenue generated by Muhdo through a staking pool.
Muhdo users are able to stake their $DNA Tokens that they have earned to periodically receive even more $DNA Tokens for use in the Muhdo Ecosystem.
The Muhdo User Experience A Muhdo user is onboarded through the Muhdo Hub and is encouraged to perform a DNA or epigenetic test to receive specific information about their own health and DNA. This unique data is utilized in the Muhdo Hub to make informed decisions to improve their health.
By using the Muhdo App, rewards in the form of the $DNA Token can be earned and redeemed for health products recommended and provided by Muhdo based on the user's specific requirements.
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What is the current price of Muhdo Hub?
Muhdo Hub is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Muhdo Hub is ₦119.62180666142049636000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of DNA today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦24763206.4844545091376000, placing the asset at rank #7469 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Muhdo Hub's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with DNA.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 4329311907.282505 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Muhdo Hub fall under?
Muhdo Hub is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Healthcare,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci),AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact DNA's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables DNA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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