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The live Muhdo Hub price today is 0 USD.DNA market cap is 18,234.28 USD. Track real-time DNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Muhdo Hub price today is 0 USD.DNA market cap is 18,234.28 USD. Track real-time DNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Muhdo Hub Logo

Muhdo Hub Price (DNA)

Unlisted

1 DNA to USD Live Price:

$0.00000421
$0.00000421$0.00000421
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Muhdo Hub (DNA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:12:45 (UTC+8)

Muhdo Hub Price Today

The live Muhdo Hub (DNA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DNA.

Muhdo Hub currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,234.28, with a circulating supply of 4.33B DNA. During the last 24 hours, DNA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.088083, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DNA moved -- in the last hour and +28.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Muhdo Hub (DNA) Market Information

$ 18.23K
$ 18.23K$ 18.23K

--
----

$ 20.08K
$ 20.08K$ 20.08K

4.33B
4.33B 4.33B

4,768,187,322.750345
4,768,187,322.750345 4,768,187,322.750345

The current Market Cap of Muhdo Hub is $ 18.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DNA is 4.33B, with a total supply of 4768187322.750345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.08K.

Muhdo Hub Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.088083
$ 0.088083$ 0.088083

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+28.12%

+28.12%

Price Prediction for Muhdo Hub

Muhdo Hub (DNA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DNA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Muhdo Hub (DNA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Muhdo Hub could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Muhdo Hub will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DNA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Muhdo Hub Price Prediction.

What is Muhdo Hub (DNA)

Muhdo's AI-driven health ecosystem empowers you to stake, earn, and access tailored wellness products based on your unique genetic makeup.

Why $DNA Token? Through the implementation of a Web3 based $DNA Token, the health and wellbeing services provided by Muhdo are dramatically enhanced.

Muhdo is able to provide its own unique framework on the Web3 layer to create a secure and improved experience for Muhdo Hub users.

Turn Health in to Wealth In addition to the health benefits that the $DNA Token provides through the user experience, the $DNA Token also provides opportunities for extended user rewards.

Muhdo App users, at their discretion, are able to anonymously offer their individual data for research in exchange for $DNA Token rewards. This Data Mining feature further opens the pathway to revenue share.

Muhdo Earn Muhdo Earn is an exciting feature that provides $DNA Token users the opportunity to earn a share of revenue generated by Muhdo through a staking pool.

Muhdo users are able to stake their $DNA Tokens that they have earned to periodically receive even more $DNA Tokens for use in the Muhdo Ecosystem.

The Muhdo User Experience A Muhdo user is onboarded through the Muhdo Hub and is encouraged to perform a DNA or epigenetic test to receive specific information about their own health and DNA. This unique data is utilized in the Muhdo Hub to make informed decisions to improve their health.

By using the Muhdo App, rewards in the form of the $DNA Token can be earned and redeemed for health products recommended and provided by Muhdo based on the user's specific requirements.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Muhdo Hub

What is the current price of Muhdo Hub?

Muhdo Hub is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Muhdo Hub is ₦119.62180666142049636000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of DNA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦24763206.4844545091376000, placing the asset at rank #7469 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Muhdo Hub's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with DNA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 4329311907.282505 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Muhdo Hub fall under?

Muhdo Hub is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Healthcare,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci),AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact DNA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables DNA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Muhdo Hub

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:12:45 (UTC+8)

Muhdo Hub (DNA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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