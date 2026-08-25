About Mugi Mugi is Doge's real-life cat brother. Originally adopted in 2019, he was initially known as "Chibi Brown Tabby" before being renamed Mugi (むぎ in Japanese). He discovered that cats and dogs can play together well, and cats are particularly fun when there are three of them. Mugi's Current Life Mugi-chan is currently being loved in his new, kind home, where he is no longer lonely. Origin of the Name The name "Mugi" was taken from the official Doge owner's blog, Kabosu, which can be found at https://kabochan.blog.jp/archives/38695042.html.

What is the current live price of Mugi?

Mugi is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.10% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MUGI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Mugi's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7277, supported by a market capitalization of ₦32586597.30981897540000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Mugi's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.