Mu Digital Locked AZND Price Today

The live Mu Digital Locked AZND (LOAZND) price today is $ 1.45, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOAZND to USD conversion rate is $ 1.45 per LOAZND.

Mu Digital Locked AZND currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 257,575, with a circulating supply of 178.11K LOAZND. During the last 24 hours, LOAZND traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.974754.

In short-term performance, LOAZND moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.55.

Mu Digital Locked AZND (LOAZND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.58K$ 257.58K $ 257.58K Volume (24H) $ 54.55$ 54.55 $ 54.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.58K$ 257.58K $ 257.58K Circulation Supply 178.11K 178.11K 178.11K Total Supply 195,956.9896758235 195,956.9896758235 195,956.9896758235

The current Market Cap of Mu Digital Locked AZND is $ 257.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.55. The circulating supply of LOAZND is 178.11K, with a total supply of 195956.9896758235. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.58K.