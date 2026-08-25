What is Mrs Miggles about?

Mrs Miggles is a Memecoin inspired by the Mr Miggles Memecoin. The lore revolves around Mrs Miggles being the loving wife of Mr Miggles. Both coins were launched using the ape.store launchpad, with the shared goal of reaching the same market cap to symbolize their reunion.

What makes Mrs Miggles unique?

Mrs Miggles achieved an impressive all-time high of $620k USD within its first day, demonstrating significant market interest. The token aims to transform the memespace on Basechain into a more cat-centric ecosystem, with Mr and Mrs Miggles at the forefront.

How much is Mrs Miggles worth right now?

Mrs Miggles is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 2.07% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MRSMIGGLES going up or down today?

MRSMIGGLES has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Base Ecosystem,Base Native ecosystem.

How popular is Mrs Miggles today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MRSMIGGLES.

What makes Mrs Miggles different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Base Ecosystem,Base Native category and built on the -- network, MRSMIGGLES offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MRSMIGGLES exists in the market?

There are 948650294.01858 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Mrs Miggles's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦6.8258430367437356856000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.