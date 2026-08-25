MPP32 Price Today

The live MPP32 (M32) price today is $ 0, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current M32 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per M32.

MPP32 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 348,648, with a circulating supply of 999.97M M32. During the last 24 hours, M32 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00108835, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, M32 moved -2.47% in the last hour and +146.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.25K.

MPP32 (M32) Market Information

Market Cap $ 348.65K$ 348.65K $ 348.65K Volume (24H) $ 3.25K$ 3.25K $ 3.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 348.65K$ 348.65K $ 348.65K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,972,471.114695 999,972,471.114695 999,972,471.114695

The current Market Cap of MPP32 is $ 348.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.25K. The circulating supply of M32 is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999972471.114695. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 348.65K.