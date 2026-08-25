What is Move Dollar about?

Move Dollar, or MOD, is an Aptos-native stablecoin designed for transactions, facilitating interactions, and engaging with various DeFi protocols within the ecosystem. It serves as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account.

What makes Move Dollar unique?

MOD is an over-collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin backed by a diverse basket of on-chain assets. Its collateral base includes liquid staked derivatives, liquidity pool tokens, deposit receipt tokens, and RWAs, ensuring a decentralized and censorship-resistant nature while maintaining capital efficiency.

How much is Move Dollar worth right now?

Move Dollar is currently trading at ₦1371.6383947871292000, with a price movement of 2.00% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MOD going up or down today?

MOD has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Aptos Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin ecosystem.

How popular is Move Dollar today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MOD.

What makes Move Dollar different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Aptos Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin category and built on the -- network, MOD offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MOD exists in the market?

There are 33255.85371970816 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Move Dollar's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1548.1859109478488000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦969.57043954052300388000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.