Motion Coin Price Today

The live Motion Coin (MOTION) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOTION to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOTION.

Motion Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,786, with a circulating supply of 899.98M MOTION. During the last 24 hours, MOTION traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00565009, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOTION moved -- in the last hour and +22.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Motion Coin (MOTION) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.79K$ 27.79K $ 27.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.79K$ 27.79K $ 27.79K Circulation Supply 899.98M 899.98M 899.98M Total Supply 899,977,731.0 899,977,731.0 899,977,731.0

The current Market Cap of Motion Coin is $ 27.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOTION is 899.98M, with a total supply of 899977731.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.79K.