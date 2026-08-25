MotaCoin Price Today

The live MotaCoin (MOTA) price today is $ 0.00149954, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00149954 per MOTA.

MotaCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 106,205, with a circulating supply of 70.82M MOTA. During the last 24 hours, MOTA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00296232, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOTA moved -- in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.67.

MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.21K$ 106.21K $ 106.21K Volume (24H) $ 79.67$ 79.67 $ 79.67 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 106.21K$ 106.21K $ 106.21K Circulation Supply 70.82M 70.82M 70.82M Total Supply 70,824,854.184025 70,824,854.184025 70,824,854.184025

The current Market Cap of MotaCoin is $ 106.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.67. The circulating supply of MOTA is 70.82M, with a total supply of 70824854.184025. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.21K.