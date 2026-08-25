What is Morpho eUSD about?

The Morpho eUSD vault supplies eUSD to various collateral markets with a focus on the Reserve Protocol ecosystem.

What makes Morpho eUSD unique?

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019, having deployed over $100m of assets. They bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies, as well as further strategies like their Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, they have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

What is the live price of Morpho eUSD?

The current valuation sits at ₦1406.94789801927312000, showing a price movement of 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect MEUSD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Morpho eUSD's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦63373768.01261523180000, Morpho eUSD stands at rank #--, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

MEUSD recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is MEUSD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦1394.72537766968484000 and ₦1421.88653400210324000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Morpho eUSD?

Factors include circulating supply (45063.83085001134 tokens), adoption trends within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.