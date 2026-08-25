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The live Morpho eUSD price today is 1.036 USD.MEUSD market cap is 46,665 USD. Track real-time MEUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Morpho eUSD price today is 1.036 USD.MEUSD market cap is 46,665 USD. Track real-time MEUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Morpho eUSD Logo

Morpho eUSD Price (MEUSD)

Unlisted

1 MEUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.035
$1.035$1.035
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:10:09 (UTC+8)

Morpho eUSD Price Today

The live Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) price today is $ 1.036, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.036 per MEUSD.

Morpho eUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,665, with a circulating supply of 45.06K MEUSD. During the last 24 hours, MEUSD traded between $ 1.027 (low) and $ 1.047 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.21, while the all-time low was $ 0.888048.

In short-term performance, MEUSD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) Market Information

$ 46.67K
$ 46.67K$ 46.67K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 46.67K
$ 46.67K$ 46.67K

45.06K
45.06K 45.06K

45,063.83085001134
45,063.83085001134 45,063.83085001134

The current Market Cap of Morpho eUSD is $ 46.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of MEUSD is 45.06K, with a total supply of 45063.83085001134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.67K.

Morpho eUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.027
$ 1.027$ 1.027
24H Low
$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047
24H High

$ 1.027
$ 1.027$ 1.027

$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047

$ 2.21
$ 2.21$ 2.21

$ 0.888048
$ 0.888048$ 0.888048

+0.01%

+0.21%

+0.12%

+0.12%

Price Prediction for Morpho eUSD

Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MEUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Morpho eUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Morpho eUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MEUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Morpho eUSD Price Prediction.

What is Morpho eUSD (MEUSD)

The Morpho eUSD vault supplies eUSD to various collateral markets with a focus on the Reserve Protocol ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Morpho eUSD

What is Morpho eUSD about?

The Morpho eUSD vault supplies eUSD to various collateral markets with a focus on the Reserve Protocol ecosystem.

What makes Morpho eUSD unique?

Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019, having deployed over $100m of assets. They bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies, as well as further strategies like their Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, they have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

What is the live price of Morpho eUSD?

The current valuation sits at ₦1406.94789801927312000, showing a price movement of 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect MEUSD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Morpho eUSD's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦63373768.01261523180000, Morpho eUSD stands at rank #--, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

MEUSD recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is MEUSD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦1394.72537766968484000 and ₦1421.88653400210324000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Morpho eUSD?

Factors include circulating supply (45063.83085001134 tokens), adoption trends within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Morpho eUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:10:09 (UTC+8)

Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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