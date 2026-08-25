Mops Price Today

The live Mops (MOPS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOPS.

Mops currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 49,326, with a circulating supply of 1.00T MOPS. During the last 24 hours, MOPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOPS moved -- in the last hour and +30.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mops (MOPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.33K$ 49.33K $ 49.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.33K$ 49.33K $ 49.33K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mops is $ 49.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOPS is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.33K.