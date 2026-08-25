Moosecoin Price (MOOSE)
The live Moosecoin (MOOSE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOOSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOOSE.
Moosecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,683.97, with a circulating supply of 998.62M MOOSE. During the last 24 hours, MOOSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00400481, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MOOSE moved -- in the last hour and +31.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Moosecoin is $ 18.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOOSE is 998.62M, with a total supply of 998617369.614872. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.68K.
--
-0.42%
+31.48%
+31.48%
In 2040, the price of Moosecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks
In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary.
The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges.
Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period.
David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors.
The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz
The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike.
An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project.
The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights.
Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright.
Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
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What is the current price of Moosecoin?
Moosecoin (MOOSE) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.42% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Moosecoin play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme sector, MOOSE often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is MOOSE being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, MOOSE recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Moosecoin?
There are 998617369.614872 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of MOOSE?
Moosecoin currently holds market rank #7591 with a market capitalization of ₦25373911.5040107706524000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Moosecoin performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of -0.42% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Moosecoin compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme segment, MOOSE demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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