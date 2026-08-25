Moonvember Price Today

The live Moonvember ($MVB) price today is $ 0.00207275, with a 1.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MVB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00207275 per $MVB.

Moonvember currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 77,712, with a circulating supply of 37.49M $MVB. During the last 24 hours, $MVB traded between $ 0.00203397 (low) and $ 0.00223665 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00679735, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MVB moved +0.39% in the last hour and +32.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 574.78.

Moonvember ($MVB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.71K$ 77.71K $ 77.71K Volume (24H) $ 574.78$ 574.78 $ 574.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.71K$ 77.71K $ 77.71K Circulation Supply 37.49M 37.49M 37.49M Total Supply 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361 37,490,503.00107361

The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 77.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 574.78. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.49M, with a total supply of 37490503.00107361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.71K.