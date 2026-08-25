Moontax Price (CPAI)
The live Moontax (CPAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CPAI.
Moontax currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,588, with a circulating supply of 100.00M CPAI. During the last 24 hours, CPAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.234991, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CPAI moved -- in the last hour and +24.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.53.
The current Market Cap of Moontax is $ 65.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.53. The circulating supply of CPAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.59K.
--
--
+24.06%
+24.06%
In 2040, the price of Moontax could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The first AI tax platform with expert validation
$CPAI is your key to unlock a complete crypto tax accounting network. The first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when you need something extra.
Welcome to the comprehensive guide for the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token specifically designed to enhance the service offerings of the Moontax platform. This document will provide an in-depth understanding of how $CPAI tokens work, their value, and how they can be utilized for a variety of services. $CPAI tokens are distributed via subscription packages, recon and legal services, or can be purchased directly through our website.
By redeeming these tokens, users can receive a credit per token towards their Moontax services, effectively lowering their service costs. The token burn mechanism ensures that once tokens are redeemed, they are permanently removed from circulation, maintaining the stability and utility value of the $CPAI token.
With a focus on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance, the $CPAI token enhances the overall user experience by simplifying service access and offering incentives for long-term engagement. The future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance ensure that the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset within the Moontax ecosystem.
In a world where everyone invests in meme tokens with the hopes of getting rich, why not invest in getting something done for the future, like your taxes?
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Moontax about?
Moontax is the first AI tax platform with expert validation, offering a comprehensive crypto tax accounting network. It combines AI-based crypto accounting tools with human reconciliation and legal services for enhanced support.
What makes Moontax unique?
Moontax stands out as the first AI-driven crypto accounting tool, supported by human expertise. It introduces the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token designed to enhance service offerings, providing credits towards services and featuring a token burn mechanism to maintain value stability.
What's the history of Moontax?
Moontax was developed to address the need for a robust crypto tax solution, integrating AI technology with professional services to ensure accuracy and compliance in tax accounting.
What's next for Moontax?
Moontax plans to expand its ecosystem with a future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance to ensure the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset, focusing on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance.
What can Moontax be used for?
Moontax can be used for crypto tax accounting, accessing legal services, and redeeming $CPAI tokens for service credits. It simplifies tax management and offers incentives for long-term engagement, making it a practical investment for future tax needs.
Which blockchain network does Moontax run on?
Moontax operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of CPAI?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Moontax belong to?
Moontax falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Applications,Made in USA category. This classification helps investors compare CPAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Moontax?
Its market capitalization is ₦89072296.07653290096000, placing the asset at rank #5918. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of CPAI is currently circulating?
There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Moontax today?
Over the past day, CPAI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Moontax fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.