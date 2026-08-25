What is Moontax about?

Moontax is the first AI tax platform with expert validation, offering a comprehensive crypto tax accounting network. It combines AI-based crypto accounting tools with human reconciliation and legal services for enhanced support.

What makes Moontax unique?

Moontax stands out as the first AI-driven crypto accounting tool, supported by human expertise. It introduces the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token designed to enhance service offerings, providing credits towards services and featuring a token burn mechanism to maintain value stability.

What's the history of Moontax?

Moontax was developed to address the need for a robust crypto tax solution, integrating AI technology with professional services to ensure accuracy and compliance in tax accounting.

What's next for Moontax?

Moontax plans to expand its ecosystem with a future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance to ensure the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset, focusing on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance.

What can Moontax be used for?

Moontax can be used for crypto tax accounting, accessing legal services, and redeeming $CPAI tokens for service credits. It simplifies tax management and offers incentives for long-term engagement, making it a practical investment for future tax needs.

Which blockchain network does Moontax run on?

Moontax operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CPAI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Moontax belong to?

Moontax falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Applications,Made in USA category. This classification helps investors compare CPAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Moontax?

Its market capitalization is ₦89072296.07653290096000, placing the asset at rank #5918. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CPAI is currently circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Moontax today?

Over the past day, CPAI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Moontax fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.