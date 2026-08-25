Moonsama Price (SAMA)
The live Moonsama (SAMA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SAMA.
Moonsama currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 368,990, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SAMA. During the last 24 hours, SAMA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072871, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SAMA moved -- in the last hour and +5.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.74.
The current Market Cap of Moonsama is $ 368.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.74. The circulating supply of SAMA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.99K.
--
--
+5.12%
+5.12%
In 2040, the price of Moonsama could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Exosama Network is the inevitable next chapter for the ever-growing Moonsama Multiverse Community. It is a versatile metaverse-focused blockchain built to accommodate NFT projects from many fields of life, such as gaming, music, artwork, and fashion. The Network features high-performance EVM capability, and can be bridged to multiple metaverses and ecosystems.
Exosama Network is the first enterprise-grade blockchain with a simple but fair NFT-based governance model and a gas token that originates from players' in-game efforts. It is structured to host and accommodate the entire Moonsama metaverse and game economy. SAMA, the gas and utility coin of Exosama Network, may be minted through the migration of Raresama (Poop) tokens, earlier distributed to players in the Moonsama Multiverse proportional to their in-game activity and achievements.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Moonsama about?
Exosama Network represents the next evolution in the Moonsama Multiverse Community, functioning as a versatile, metaverse-focused blockchain. It is designed to support NFT projects across diverse sectors, including gaming, music, digital art, and fashion. The network offers high-performance EVM capabilities and the ability to bridge to multiple metaverses and ecosystems.
What makes Moonsama unique?
Exosama Network stands out as the first enterprise-grade blockchain to implement a straightforward yet equitable NFT-based governance model. It also features a gas token that is generated through players' in-game activities. Specifically designed to support the entire Moonsama metaverse and game economy, the network utilizes SAMA as its gas and utility coin. SAMA can be minted through the migration of Raresama (Poop) tokens, which were initially distributed to players based on their in-game achievements and activity.
What is Moonsama trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
Is SAMA attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,RPG,Beam Ecosystem,MMO,Base Native peers.
How liquid is the Moonsama market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about SAMA?
With 1000000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Moonsama compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦98.96303115498306132000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Moonsama being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Moonsama's long-term viability.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.