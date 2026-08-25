About MoonPrime Games MoonPrime Games is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to develop multiple blockchain-based games and related services. Their first game, "RONIN / Awakening", has been released, with additional titles "Z-DAY" and "OVERLORD" planned for future launch. Uniqueness of MoonPrime Games The ecosystem utilizes the LUNAR token as its native cryptocurrency, which can be used for in-game rewards, voting, staking, and accessing other platform services. History of MoonPrime Games The project is self-funded and launched without pre-sales or venture capital backing. Future Plans for MoonPrime Games MoonPrime Games plans to expand beyond game development to offer a gaming magazine, game launcher, venture capital arm, and esports team. Use Cases for MoonPrime Games MoonPrime Games can be used for playing blockchain-based games, accessing platform services, and participating in the ecosystem using the LUNAR token.

What is the live price of MoonPrime Games?

MoonPrime Games is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 9.95% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is LUNAR today?

The price volatility of LUNAR within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for MoonPrime Games?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has LUNAR generated?

In the last 24 hours, LUNAR accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦13.1126729260706282232000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for MoonPrime Games?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does LUNAR compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG,Action Games category, LUNAR shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.