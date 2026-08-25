Moonft Price Today

The live Moonft (MTC) price today is $ 0.00112994, with a 4.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00112994 per MTC.

Moonft currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,997, with a circulating supply of 100.00M MTC. During the last 24 hours, MTC traded between $ 0.00107097 (low) and $ 0.00118707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MTC moved +0.16% in the last hour and +12.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 229.16.

Moonft (MTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.00K$ 113.00K $ 113.00K Volume (24H) $ 229.16$ 229.16 $ 229.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.00K$ 113.00K $ 113.00K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moonft is $ 113.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 229.16. The circulating supply of MTC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.00K.