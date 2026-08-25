MoonEdge Price Today

The live MoonEdge (MOONED) price today is $ 0.00118125, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOONED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118125 per MOONED.

MoonEdge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 236,249, with a circulating supply of 200.00M MOONED. During the last 24 hours, MOONED traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.189649, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOONED moved -- in the last hour and -0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.09.

MoonEdge (MOONED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 236.25K$ 236.25K $ 236.25K Volume (24H) $ 6.09$ 6.09 $ 6.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 236.25K$ 236.25K $ 236.25K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MoonEdge is $ 236.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.09. The circulating supply of MOONED is 200.00M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.25K.