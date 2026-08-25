What is MoonCoin about?

Moon Coin is the pure memecoin on the Eclipse Network, created to promote meme culture within the Eclipse network ecosystem.

What makes MoonCoin unique?

$MOON belongs to the SVM universe, with no backer, no organization, and its LP burned forever.

What's the history of MoonCoin?

The Moon Coin team has been active since March 2024, a time when few individuals were contributing to and participating in the Eclipse network. A tragic event occurred in the cryptocurrency community when a notorious stablecoin named Moon collapsed, causing a significant impact on the market.

What's next for MoonCoin?

In the SVM galaxy, the $MOON is making a stronger comeback, with the To the Moon super cycle coming.

What is the current price of Mooncoin?

Mooncoin is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 12.86% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Mooncoin is ₦6.9873568528744617012000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MOONCOIN today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦37441654.00423876440000, placing the asset at rank #7072 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Mooncoin's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MOONCOIN.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 997559811.210623 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Mooncoin fall under?

Mooncoin is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Moonshot Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MOONCOIN's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MOONCOIN to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.