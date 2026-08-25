What is MoonBag about?

MoonBag is a community-focused cryptocurrency designed to engage its users through staking rewards and referral incentives. With a strong emphasis on transparency, MoonBag has locked its liquidity for 2 years, aiming to provide long-term stability and trust within the community. The project also includes plans for strategic listings on multiple exchanges, which could potentially broaden its reach.

What makes MoonBag unique?

MoonBag places significant importance on fostering an active and supportive community, which drives its decision-making and project growth, making it distinct in its approach compared to many other tokens.

Which blockchain network does MoonBag run on?

MoonBag operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MBAG?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 0.66% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does MoonBag belong to?

MoonBag falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MBAG with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of MoonBag?

Its market capitalization is ₦167581618.45538828616000, placing the asset at rank #5196. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MBAG is currently circulating?

There are 76147237423.97931 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for MoonBag today?

Over the past day, MBAG generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, MoonBag fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.