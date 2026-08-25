Moon Rocks Price Today

The live Moon Rocks (MROCKS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current MROCKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MROCKS.

Moon Rocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 211,640, with a circulating supply of 999.99M MROCKS. During the last 24 hours, MROCKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00798221, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MROCKS moved -0.74% in the last hour and -5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.33.

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 211.64K$ 211.64K $ 211.64K Volume (24H) $ 35.33$ 35.33 $ 35.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.64K$ 211.64K $ 211.64K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,988,029.8769592 999,988,029.8769592 999,988,029.8769592

The current Market Cap of Moon Rocks is $ 211.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.33. The circulating supply of MROCKS is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999988029.8769592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.64K.