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The live Moon Rocks price today is 0 USD.MROCKS market cap is 211,640 USD. Track real-time MROCKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Moon Rocks price today is 0 USD.MROCKS market cap is 211,640 USD. Track real-time MROCKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MROCKS Price Info

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Moon Rocks Price (MROCKS)

Unlisted

1 MROCKS to USD Live Price:

$0.00020887
$0.00020887$0.00020887
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:06:44 (UTC+8)

Moon Rocks Price Today

The live Moon Rocks (MROCKS) price today is $ 0, with a 7.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current MROCKS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MROCKS.

Moon Rocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 211,640, with a circulating supply of 999.99M MROCKS. During the last 24 hours, MROCKS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00798221, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MROCKS moved -0.74% in the last hour and -5.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.33.

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Market Information

$ 211.64K
$ 211.64K$ 211.64K

$ 35.33
$ 35.33$ 35.33

$ 211.64K
$ 211.64K$ 211.64K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,988,029.8769592
999,988,029.8769592 999,988,029.8769592

The current Market Cap of Moon Rocks is $ 211.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.33. The circulating supply of MROCKS is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999988029.8769592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.64K.

Moon Rocks Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00798221
$ 0.00798221$ 0.00798221

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+7.68%

-5.84%

-5.84%

Price Prediction for Moon Rocks

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MROCKS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Moon Rocks could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Moon Rocks will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MROCKS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Moon Rocks Price Prediction.

What is Moon Rocks (MROCKS)

Moonsters is the first ever animated 404 in ALL of crypto, blending ultra HQ animated NFT art with a Solana token and never before seen RWAs. The ecosystem consist of 10,000 animated Hybrid NFTs on the Solana blockchain, conversion pool, token, P2E game, RWA’s such as the Moonsters stage bus & monster truck, Meteora Stake2Earn pool, HQ merch & much more. Moonsters is constantly doing the undone in the Web3 & Web2 space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Moon Rocks

What is the current price of Moon Rocks?

Moon Rocks is trading at ₦, representing a price movement of 7.67% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does MROCKS compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 7.67% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If MROCKS is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Moon Rocks performing compared to Solana Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem segment, MROCKS demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Moon Rocks's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦287419356.30965150880000 positions MROCKS at rank #4483, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦ to ₦, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is MROCKS trading?

Moon Rocks has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact MROCKS's valuation?

With 999988029.8769592 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moon Rocks

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:06:44 (UTC+8)

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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