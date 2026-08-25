What is MooMoo Token about?

MooMoo is a new token powering the Cows Gone Mad NFT ecosystem and its immersive game, Cows Gone Mad: Battle for Pasture Prime. Built on the Solana blockchain, MooMoo tokens offer scalability and low transaction fees, serving as the primary in-game currency. This integration bridges the digital art and gaming worlds, enabling NFT holders to seamlessly utilize their assets within the game and the rest of the ecosystem.

What is the live value of MooMoo Token today?

Today, MooMoo Token trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 4.64% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is MOO right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does MooMoo Token have today?

MooMoo Token holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has MOO traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for MOO?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret MooMoo Token's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem asset built on --, MOO's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.