Moo Dang Price Today

The live Moo Dang (MOODANG) price today is $ 0, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOODANG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOODANG.

Moo Dang currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,976, with a circulating supply of 989.95M MOODANG. During the last 24 hours, MOODANG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOODANG moved -0.74% in the last hour and +59.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moo Dang (MOODANG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.98K$ 23.98K $ 23.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.98K$ 23.98K $ 23.98K Circulation Supply 989.95M 989.95M 989.95M Total Supply 989,949,775.783734 989,949,775.783734 989,949,775.783734

The current Market Cap of Moo Dang is $ 23.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOODANG is 989.95M, with a total supply of 989949775.783734. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.98K.