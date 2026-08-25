What is Moo Cow about?

Moo Cow is the newest creation from Vitalik. He has posted it multiple times and has been mentioned alongside Moo Deng and Moonkin. Vitalik recently posted a picture with Moo Cow in the middle of the three, and it happens to be the only one with an Ethereum logo on it.

What's the history of Moo Cow?

We've seen Moo Deng and Moonkin, and now Vitalik has introduced us to Moo Cow, which appears to be the center of attention.

Which blockchain network does Moo Cow run on?

Moo Cow operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MOOCOW?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.71% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Moo Cow belong to?

Moo Cow falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MOOCOW with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Moo Cow?

Its market capitalization is ₦83875008.81232464012000, placing the asset at rank #6072. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MOOCOW is currently circulating?

There are 420690000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Moo Cow today?

Over the past day, MOOCOW generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Moo Cow fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.