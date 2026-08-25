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The live Moo Cow price today is 0 USD.MOOCOW market cap is 61,761 USD. Track real-time MOOCOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Moo Cow price today is 0 USD.MOOCOW market cap is 61,761 USD. Track real-time MOOCOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Moo Cow Price (MOOCOW)

Unlisted

1 MOOCOW to USD Live Price:

$0.000000146928
$0.000000146928$0.000000146928
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:06:06 (UTC+8)

Moo Cow Price Today

The live Moo Cow (MOOCOW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOOCOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOOCOW.

Moo Cow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,761, with a circulating supply of 420.69B MOOCOW. During the last 24 hours, MOOCOW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOOCOW moved +0.46% in the last hour and +57.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Market Information

$ 61.76K
$ 61.76K$ 61.76K

--
----

$ 61.76K
$ 61.76K$ 61.76K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moo Cow is $ 61.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOOCOW is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.76K.

Moo Cow Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.46%

-0.71%

+57.32%

+57.32%

Price Prediction for Moo Cow

Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOOCOW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Moo Cow could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Moo Cow will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MOOCOW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Moo Cow Price Prediction.

What is Moo Cow (MOOCOW)

MOO COW is the newest creation from Vitalik. He has posted it multiple times and has been mentioned with the likes of Moo Deng and Moonkin. Vitalik recently posted a picture with Moo Cow in the middle of the 3, and happens to be the only one with an Ethereum logo on it.

MOO COW IS HERE TO SAVE ETHEREUM MOO MOO MOO We've seen Moo Deng We*ve seen Moonkin Now Vitalik gave us the center of attention, Moocow

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About Moo Cow

What is Moo Cow about?

Moo Cow is the newest creation from Vitalik. He has posted it multiple times and has been mentioned alongside Moo Deng and Moonkin. Vitalik recently posted a picture with Moo Cow in the middle of the three, and it happens to be the only one with an Ethereum logo on it.

What's the history of Moo Cow?

We've seen Moo Deng and Moonkin, and now Vitalik has introduced us to Moo Cow, which appears to be the center of attention.

Which blockchain network does Moo Cow run on?

Moo Cow operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MOOCOW?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.71% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Moo Cow belong to?

Moo Cow falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MOOCOW with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Moo Cow?

Its market capitalization is ₦83875008.81232464012000, placing the asset at rank #6072. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MOOCOW is currently circulating?

There are 420690000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Moo Cow today?

Over the past day, MOOCOW generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Moo Cow fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moo Cow

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:06:06 (UTC+8)

Moo Cow (MOOCOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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