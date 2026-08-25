What is Monsta Infinite about?

Monsta Infinite is a decentralized game universe where players can earn tokens through competitive or casual gameplay. The Monsta are an enigmatic species inhabiting SHANI, originating from a time before dinosaurs. They face a catastrophic threat from JILAKA, which could lead to their extinction. To counter this, they awaken their earliest ancestors, the Inception Monsta, who use their unique biological network to connect with humans via blockchain technology. The Monsta seek human leadership and guidance to save their homeland. In return, they offer their valuable resource, the Stamen Tellus Token, and recognize those who help them defeat JILAKA as their masters.

What is the real-time price of Monsta Infinite today?

The live price of Monsta Infinite stands at ₦, moving 1.57% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MONI?

MONI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Monsta Infinite showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MONI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MONI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Monsta Infinite?

With a market cap of ₦209293006.23508322304000, Monsta Infinite is ranked #4908, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MONI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Monsta Infinite compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦6613.7415669438804000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MONI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (220577308.93266308 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Card Games,Simulation Games, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.