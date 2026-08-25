What is Monko about?

Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers.

What makes Monko unique?

The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO.

What can Monko be used for?

Monko is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation.

What is the current price of Monko?

Trading at ₦, Monko has shown a price movement of 2.51% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact MONKO's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 973380159121.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Monko?

Its market capitalization is ₦558062624.41058479284000, ranking #3768 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

MONKO recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Monko fit within the Meme,Algorand Ecosystem,Made in USA category?

As a Meme,Algorand Ecosystem,Made in USA token, MONKO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.