monkeyhaircut Price Today

The live monkeyhaircut (MONK) price today is $ 0, with a 12.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONK.

monkeyhaircut currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 127,830, with a circulating supply of 999.73M MONK. During the last 24 hours, MONK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02800217, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MONK moved -0.74% in the last hour and +44.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02K.

monkeyhaircut (MONK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 127.83K$ 127.83K $ 127.83K Volume (24H) $ 1.02K$ 1.02K $ 1.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 127.83K$ 127.83K $ 127.83K Circulation Supply 999.73M 999.73M 999.73M Total Supply 999,734,707.81 999,734,707.81 999,734,707.81

The current Market Cap of monkeyhaircut is $ 127.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02K. The circulating supply of MONK is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999734707.81. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.83K.