What is the current price of Monkey Taken By Police?

Monkey Taken By Police is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 8.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Monkey Taken By Police is ₦47.3261963390451333648000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of JORGIE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦34870850.55737536284000, placing the asset at rank #7164 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Monkey Taken By Police's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with JORGIE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 998901096.520674 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Monkey Taken By Police fall under?

Monkey Taken By Police is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact JORGIE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables JORGIE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.