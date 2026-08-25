About Monkey Puppet Monkey Puppet (PEDRO) is a fun token designed to embrace the awkward, side-eyed monkey character from the popular monkey reaction images and gif. Pedro's community will continue to create new artwork, phrases, memes, profile pics, and tools to spread the word about Pedro and his loveable, side-eyed glance. There have been talks to bring this character to life through AI allowing him to give his own reaction to posts on X and in the community chatroom.

What is the current price of monkey puppet?

monkey puppet (PEDRO) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does monkey puppet play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, PEDRO often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is PEDRO being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, PEDRO recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of monkey puppet?

There are 999519580.140852 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of PEDRO?

monkey puppet currently holds market rank #7902 with a market capitalization of ₦19481543.0880995905380000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has monkey puppet performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does monkey puppet compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, PEDRO demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.