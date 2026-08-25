Monitoring the Situation Price Today

The live Monitoring the Situation (MONITOR) price today is $ 0, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONITOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONITOR.

Monitoring the Situation currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 53,635, with a circulating supply of 993.10M MONITOR. During the last 24 hours, MONITOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00228968, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MONITOR moved +0.39% in the last hour and +8.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Monitoring the Situation (MONITOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.64K$ 53.64K $ 53.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.64K$ 53.64K $ 53.64K Circulation Supply 993.10M 993.10M 993.10M Total Supply 993,104,239.15024 993,104,239.15024 993,104,239.15024

The current Market Cap of Monitoring the Situation is $ 53.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONITOR is 993.10M, with a total supply of 993104239.15024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.64K.