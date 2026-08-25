Moni Price Today

The live Moni (MONI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current MONI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MONI.

Moni currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,787, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MONI. During the last 24 hours, MONI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MONI moved -9.48% in the last hour and +28.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moni (MONI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.79K$ 40.79K $ 40.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.79K$ 40.79K $ 40.79K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moni is $ 40.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MONI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.79K.